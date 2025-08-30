For the 2024-25 Premier League, George logged fewer than 10 appearances. Yet, the prospect remains part of Chelsea. Despite the 2025-26 Blues' first games not including him, he logged more than an hour Saturday against Fulham. Liam Delap, now out until October, suffered a hamstring injury that will require either George or someone else up top. The prospect is not guaranteed though, especially if either Cole Palmer (groin) or Nicolas Jackson (not injury related) become available during September's first half.