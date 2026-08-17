Tyrique George News: Impresses in preseason
George has impressed for Everton during preseason and said he and Tyler Dibling have been "pushing each other a lot in training," according to Paddy Boyland of The Athletic.
The mention highlights George as part of Everton's promising young core after his permanent move from Chelsea. While he built momentum and scored a goal during the preseason run, he doesn't have an easy path into the starting lineup heading into the campaign, serving as a young talent behind Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry and Brennan Johnson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrique George See More
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine19 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season25 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season27 days ago
-
Game Previews
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27177 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27186 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrique George See More