Tyrique George News: Impresses in preseason

George has impressed for Everton during preseason and said he and Tyler Dibling have been "pushing each other a lot in training," according to Paddy Boyland of The Athletic.

The mention highlights George as part of Everton's promising young core after his permanent move from Chelsea. While he built momentum and scored a goal during the preseason run, he doesn't have an easy path into the starting lineup heading into the campaign, serving as a young talent behind Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry and Brennan Johnson.