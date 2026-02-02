George is being loaned from one Premier League side to another, inking a deal with Everton until the end of the season, with an option for a permanent move during the summer. The 19-year-old holds plenty of talent and has been a player to watch for a few seasons now, just waiting for his breakthrough after only 18 appearances in the past two seasons. With Jack Grealish facing a longer absence, the forward is likely to take up some of his minutes on the flank, trying to prove himself as a first team player for the club and potentially force a move come summer time.