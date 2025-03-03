Tyrone Mings Injury: Available in Champions League

Mings (knee) is available for Tuesday's trip to Club Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "The other players are in the squad, Torres, Mings and Cash. Kamara was in the squad Friday and for tomorrow he could start playing minutes."

Mings is among those ready to make his return. He was on the bench for a Premier League clash, but wasn't deemed fit, and then was left out entirely in the FA Cup. He's now back to full fitness and available for minutes in Champions League action.