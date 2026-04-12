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Tyrone Mings Injury: Misses out due to pain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mings was out for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest due to "pain," according to manager Unai Emery, per John Twonley of Birmingham Mail. "He was feeling yesterday not very good, with some pain. It was the reason he was not in the team today."

Mings was out of the team sheet Sunday, and it has now been confirmed as due to injury, as he felt pain in Saturday's training session. The defender has yet to see more of an update, leaving the exact area of the pain up in the air. He had gone unused in the previous three matches either way, mainly a loss of depth.

Tyrone Mings
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