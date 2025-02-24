Tyrone Mings Injury: Set for assessment ahead of Tuesday

Mings will be assessed ahead of Tuesday's match against Crystal Palace and is questionable after twisting his knee in Saturday's 2-1 win over Chelsea, according to manager Unai Emery. "His (Mings) wishes that he's always showing us is to play, even when he was telling me on Saturday that he was not good. When I subbed him, he was telling me he could continue playing. He's a very important player for us. Tyrone, we'll see how he's feeling for tomorrow."

Mings looks to be a late call for Tuesday's match, with the defender set for assessment and likely needing to pass a late fitness test to be an option to face Crystal Palace. He has started in their past two games and is coming off a whole season out due to a torn ACL, so the club will hope this is minor. If Mings can't go, Axel Disasi will likely return to the XI alongside recently returned Ezri Konsa.