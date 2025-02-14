Tyrone Mings Injury: Set for return

Mings (knee) is set to return for Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town, according to manager Unai Emery. "Those who have trained this morning with the group and are in the squad are Mings and Ollie Watkins."

Mings is expected to make his return for Saturday's clash after a knee injury sidelined him for three weeks. The center-back had returned to a consistent starting role prior to that and could compete for minutes immediately during Saturday's clash with Ipswich.