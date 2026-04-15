Tyrone Mings Injury: Trains with the group Wednesday

Mings (undisclosed) could be an option for Thursday's Europa League clash against Bologna after training with the group Wednesday, the club posted.

Mings returned to training Wednesday and could be an option for Thursday's Europa League clash against Bologna after missing Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest due to an injury sustained in Saturday s session, though the exact nature of the issue remains unclear. The defender has not come off the bench in his last three appearances despite being named among the substitutes and holds a clear backup role, so his return is not expected to impact the starting XI.