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Tyrone Mings News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Mings (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's Europa League match against Bologna.

Mings returned to training Wednesday and will be an option off the bench for this contest. The defender hasn't played since the March 15 loss to Manchester United, and should remain in a bench role as long as Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres remain healthy.

Tyrone Mings
Aston Villa
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