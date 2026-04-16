Tyrone Mings News: Available off bench
Mings (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's Europa League match against Bologna.
Mings returned to training Wednesday and will be an option off the bench for this contest. The defender hasn't played since the March 15 loss to Manchester United, and should remain in a bench role as long as Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres remain healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrone Mings See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3130 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3130 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3034 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3038 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3041 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrone Mings See More