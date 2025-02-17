Tyrone Mings News: Early substitute Saturday

Mings (knee) saw 74 minutes of play off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

Mings was back with the club after a three match absence Saturday, seeing a spot on the bench. However, he was called upon early into Saturday's game, entering in the 16th minute after an injury to Boubacar Kamara and remaining on the field for the rest of the match. He will now look to see the start next match after seeing time Saturday, as he started in six straight matches before his injury.