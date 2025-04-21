Tyrone Mings News: Single shot in win

Mings generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

Mings was back in the starting XI after resting last time out, and didn't accomplish a whole lot. The defender took a shot and earned the win, but all-in-all had a quiet day. It wasn't a bad performance by any means, Mings just doesn't tend to be the most involved offensively from center-back, though he has some clean sheet upside in an excellently drilled Villa team.