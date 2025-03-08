Tyronne Ebuehi Injury: Called up for Roma tilt

Ebuehi has made Empoli's initial squad list for Sunday's game versus Roma a year after tearing his knee, La Nazione reported.

Ebuehi last played in March and went through a tortuous rehab. He's unlikely to garner many minutes in the next few matches given how much time he has missed. He recorded one assist, 11 key passes, 23 crosses (five accurate) and 14 tackles in 15 matches last season (11 starts).