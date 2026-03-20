Uchenna Ogundu Injury: Available to face Stuttgart

Ogundu (ankle) is back available for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Matsima and Keitel will continue to be sidelined, but the rest of the squad will be fully available to us."

Ogundu has shaken off his ankle issue and is back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Stuttgart, giving Augsburg a much-needed boost up top. The forward has mostly been limited to a bench role since arriving at his new club, and he'll now look to make an impact as a second-half option with his availability restored.