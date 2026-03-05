Uchenna Ogundu Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Ogundu suffered an ankle injury in training and is out for the time being, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Uchenna has injured his ankle in training and will not be available to us."

Ogundu is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in training earlier this week. The Augsburg forward has logged just nine minutes since arriving at the club, so his absence is expected to have only a minimal impact on the starting XI.