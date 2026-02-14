Ugo Raghouber Injury: Doubtful for derby

Raghouber (undisclosed) didn't train with the team Saturday and is a doubt for Sunday's derby against Valencia, according to Mundo Levante.

Raghouber was absent from team training Saturday for undisclosed reasons and is now a legitimate doubt for Sunday's derby against Valencia. This is one to monitor closely, as he has locked down a regular starting role in midfield since arriving at the club, and any setback would shake up the lineup. If he cannot go, Unai Vencedor is the leading candidate to step into the starting XI and absorb those minutes.