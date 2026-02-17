Ugo Raghouber Injury: Late call against Villarreal

Raghouber (undisclosed) is a late call for Wednesday's clash against Villarreal, coach Luis Castro said in the press conference.

Raghouber is back in full team training with Levante and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's showdown against Villarreal. The midfielder had been nursing a minor issue but is close to putting it behind him after returning to the matchday squad following his absence in Sunday's derby. That is a major lift for Levante, as he has locked down a regular starting role since arriving at the club and his return would give the midfield a real injection of stability and presence.