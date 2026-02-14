Ugo Raghouber Injury: Ruled out for derby

Raghouber (undisclosed) didn't train with the team Saturday and ruled out for Sunday's derby against Valencia due to a minor issue, coach Luis Castro said in the press conference. "He has a minor issue and won't play the game."

Raghouber was absent from team training Saturday due to a minor issue and is now ruled out for Sunday's derby against Valencia. This is one to monitor closely, as he has locked down a regular starting role in midfield since arriving at the club, and his absence shakes up the starting lineup. Unai Vencedor is the leading candidate to step into the starting XI and absorb the minutes left by the midfield.