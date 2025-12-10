Cakir will undergo an MRI on Wednesday after suffering a strain to his upper thigh in Tuesday's loss against Monaco in the Champions League. The goalkeeper stopped a penalty 18 minutes earlier with his foot after a low shot in the middle of the goal from Denis Zakaria. Cakir will have more than one month to recover from the setback before the clash against Atletico on Jan. 21. That said, if the injury proves to be serious and that he needed to miss more time, Gunay Guvenc will be expected to start between the posts.