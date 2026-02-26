Ugurcan Cakir headshot

Ugurcan Cakir News: Allows three goals versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Cakir recorded six saves and one clearance and conceded three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Juventus.

Cakir was beaten three times, once on a PK and twice from point-blank range, but pulled off several strong saves, setting a new season high in UEFA Champions League play. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in six tilts, giving up nine goals and making 21 and four clearances. Galatasaray will face Liverpool or Tottenham in the next round.

Ugurcan Cakir
Galatasaray
