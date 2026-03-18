Ugurcan Cakir News: Blown away by volume
Cakir made 11 saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool.
Cakir stopped 11 of the 15 shots he faced, and even had another goal disallowed for offsides. It was a brilliant performance, but really the match was never competitive as Liverpool totally dominated from start-to-finish. With this sort of excellence throughout the match Cakir had little chance, even after making some top-drawer saves.
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