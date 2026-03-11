Ugurcan Cakir headshot

Ugurcan Cakir News: Incredible for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Cakir had seven saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Liverpool.

Cakir stopped all seven shots he faced during Tuesday's win, earning man of the match honors with a brilliant showing. The goalkeeper was astounding throughout the match and now has a goal lead to work with in the second leg. He's likely to be under siege in that match.

Ugurcan Cakir
Galatasaray
