Ugurcan Cakir News: Incredible for win
Cakir had seven saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Liverpool.
Cakir stopped all seven shots he faced during Tuesday's win, earning man of the match honors with a brilliant showing. The goalkeeper was astounding throughout the match and now has a goal lead to work with in the second leg. He's likely to be under siege in that match.
