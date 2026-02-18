Ugurcan Cakir headshot

Ugurcan Cakir News: One save in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Cakir recorded one save and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against Juventus.

Cakir didn't have much to do during Tuesday's clash, he faced only three shots and stopped one of them. He would have hoped to shut down the match entirely, but he just couldn't pull it off. He will be busy in the second leg as Juventus look to overturn the three-goal deficit, meaning Cakir should face plenty of shots.

Ugurcan Cakir
Galatasaray
More Stats & News
