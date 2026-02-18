Ugurcan Cakir News: One save in win
Cakir recorded one save and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against Juventus.
Cakir didn't have much to do during Tuesday's clash, he faced only three shots and stopped one of them. He would have hoped to shut down the match entirely, but he just couldn't pull it off. He will be busy in the second leg as Juventus look to overturn the three-goal deficit, meaning Cakir should face plenty of shots.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ugurcan Cakir See More
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 6, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Turkey v. Italy Showdown PreviewJune 9, 2021
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat SheetJune 9, 2021
