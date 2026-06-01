Ugurcan Cakir News: Set to start between posts

Cakir has been named in Turkiye's World Cup squad and is expected to start every fixture as coach Vincenzo Montella's first choice between the posts.

Cakir ended the club season with Galatasaray having been one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Super Lig, recording 3,788 minutes, keeping 14 clean sheets across 42 games in all competitions in what was another commanding campaign for him. His leadership, shot-stopping ability and experience at the highest level of Turkish and European club football make him the natural first choice for the national team, and coach Montella will count on him heavily throughout the competition. Cakir heads into the World Cup as Turkiye's undisputed number one and a key presence behind an experienced defensive unit.