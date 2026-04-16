Ulisses Garcia Injury: Questionable for Como contest

Garcia "is among the players who are trying to recover for Friday," coach Fabio Grosso relayed.

Garcia is a late call after sitting out the previous fixture because of a last-minute ailment. His top replacement, Josh Doig, is suspended, so Woyo Coulibaly would be the next man up if he couldn't start in this one. Garcia has sent in at least one cross in eight straight appearances, totaling 23 deliveries (seven accurate), adding four key passes, 12 tackles (seven won) and 11 clearances and contributing to one clean sheet over that span.