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Ulisses Garcia Injury: Ruled out for Genoa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Garcia (undisclosed) isn't an option for Sunday's game versus Genoa.

Garcia is dealing with an undisclosed late physical problem and will miss out altogether after getting the nod in six rounds in a row. Josh Doig is returning to the starting lineup in relief and will be backed up by Woyo Coulibaly, who can play on either flank. Garcia will be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's fixture versus Como.

Ulisses Garcia
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