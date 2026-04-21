Ulisses Garcia News: Doesn't play against Como

Garcia (undisclosed) wasn't deployed in Friday's 2-1 victory over Como.

Garcia was back available after an ailment, but the coach made different choices at the position. He'll likely get the nod over Josh Doig and Woyo Coulibaly once he's completely healthy. He has scored once and notched 13 crosses (three accurate), 11 tackles (six won) and nine clearances in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.