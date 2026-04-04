Ulisses Garcia News: Finds the target in Cagliari bout

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), three tackles (two won) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Garcia equalized the game in the second half with a tidy effort from outside the box following a corner kick, scoring his maiden Serie A goal. He has taken over the position from Josh Doig shortly after joining in January. He has swung in at least one cross in eight straight fixtures, amassing 23 deliveries (seven accurate) and adding one assist, four chances created and 12 tackles (seven won), with one clean sheet, during that stretch.