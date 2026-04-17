Ulisses Garcia headshot

Ulisses Garcia News: Listed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Garcia (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's match against Como.

Garcia was questionable for Friday but is back in the mix, appearing to have passed his testing to earn a bench role. The defender started in six straight games at left-back before the injury and will look to get back into that role, starting in six of his eight appearances with the club.

Ulisses Garcia
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