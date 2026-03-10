Ulisses Garcia headshot

Ulisses Garcia News: Lively outing in Lazio contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Garcia registered five crosses (one accurate), one interception and one chance created and won one of two tackles in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Lazio.

Garcia got the nod over Josh Doig for the third game in a row and led his side in crosses in this one. He has launched at least one in his five Sassuolo appearances, amassing 16 (six accurate) and adding seven tackles (five won), four interceptions and six clearances through that stretch, contributing to one clean sheet. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight game with one key pass.

Ulisses Garcia
Sassuolo
More Stats & News
