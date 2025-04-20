Ulisses Garcia News: Provides assist in strong showing

Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 win over Montpellier.

Garcia assisted Jonathan Rowe's goal in the 74th minute, delivering a precise cross to contribute to Marseille's victory over Montpellier on Saturday. He was active on the left flank, supporting both defense and attack with one chance created, three tackles, and two interceptions. Garcia has been a pleasant surprise in the backline over the past two games, and he will aim to continue his contributions against Brest on Sunday.