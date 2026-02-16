Ulisses Garcia headshot

Ulisses Garcia News: Provides first assist in Serie A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Garcia assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Udinese.

Garcia checked in at halftime and instantly gave Sassuolo a different look down the left flank. He played a key role in the sequence that sparked the equalizer, linking up sharply with Arnaud Lauriente before whipping in a pinpoint cross for Andrea Pinamonti in the 58th minute, setting up the match-winning header. It marked his first Serie A assist since arriving from Marseille and an immediate statement performance in his new colors.

Ulisses Garcia
Sassuolo
