Ulisses Garcia News: Sends in seven crosses against Verona

Garcia won one tackle and had seven crosses (two accurate), one interception and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory over Verona.

Garcia supplanted Josh Doig after a strong cameo in the previous match and paced his team in deliveries but wasn't super accurate. He'll have the opportunity to run away with the starting job, as his competition hasn't been superb so far. Garcia has logged at least one delivery in each of his three outings with Sassuolo, amassing 10 (four accurate), assisting once and logging two chances created and two clearances.