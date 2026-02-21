Ulisses Garcia headshot

Ulisses Garcia News: Sends in seven crosses against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Garcia won one tackle and had seven crosses (two accurate), one interception and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory over Verona.

Garcia supplanted Josh Doig after a strong cameo in the previous match and paced his team in deliveries but wasn't super accurate. He'll have the opportunity to run away with the starting job, as his competition hasn't been superb so far. Garcia has logged at least one delivery in each of his three outings with Sassuolo, amassing 10 (four accurate), assisting once and logging two chances created and two clearances.

Ulisses Garcia
Sassuolo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ulisses Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ulisses Garcia See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 3, 2023