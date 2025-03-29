Fantasy Soccer
Umar Sadiq headshot

Umar Sadiq Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

\Sadiq is a late call for Sunday's match against Mallorca due to an illness, according to manager Carlos Corberan.

Sadiq is battling an illness and will likely have to pass a fitness test before he is an option for Sunday. The good news is he is supposed to attempt to train Saturday, although the club has given no further report. He has started in their past four outings, so if he misses put it could force a change, with Rafa Mir or a possibly returning Hugo Duro (calf) as likely replacements.

Umar Sadiq
Valencia
