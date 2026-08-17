Umar Sadiq Injury: Set for season opener

Sadiq trained normally with his teammates after recovering from a physical issue, and is expected to be available for Saturday's season opener against Celta Vigo, according to Tribuna Deportiva.

Sadiq's return gives coach Carlos Corberan back a key attacking option as Valencia began their preparations Monday at their Paterna training base. The forward had been sidelined by a physical problem but has since worked his way back into full training with the group. Sadiq is expected to slot back into Valencia's attacking plans as the club looks to start the campaign at full strength up front.