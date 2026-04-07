Umar Sadiq News: Assists off bench
Sadiq assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Celta Vigo.
Sadiq came off the bench for a second straight match and made an impact in attack, registering two shots and providing his second league assist of the season from his only chance created.
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