Umar Sadiq headshot

Umar Sadiq News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Sadiq assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Celta Vigo.

Sadiq came off the bench for a second straight match and made an impact in attack, registering two shots and providing his second league assist of the season from his only chance created.

Umar Sadiq
Valencia
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