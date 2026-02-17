Umar Sadiq News: Bags first goal in Valencia return

Sadiq scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Sunday's 2-0 win over Levante.

Sadiq was brought just before the hour mark as part of a triple substitution and wasn't impactful as expected. However, in the 84th minute the striker went after a cleared ball and used his strength to beat the defender before scoring the goal that sealed the 2-0 with a classy finish. This was Sadiq's first goal since his return to Valencia during the winter transfer window and the competition for the starting spot up front can get very interesting if he's able to score more during upcoming games.