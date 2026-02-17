Umar Sadiq headshot

Umar Sadiq News: Bags first goal in Valencia return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Sadiq scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Sunday's 2-0 win over Levante.

Sadiq was brought just before the hour mark as part of a triple substitution and wasn't impactful as expected. However, in the 84th minute the striker went after a cleared ball and used his strength to beat the defender before scoring the goal that sealed the 2-0 with a classy finish. This was Sadiq's first goal since his return to Valencia during the winter transfer window and the competition for the starting spot up front can get very interesting if he's able to score more during upcoming games.

Umar Sadiq
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Umar Sadiq See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Umar Sadiq See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
208 days ago
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023