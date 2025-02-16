Umar Sadiq News: Delivers off bench

Sadiq scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Sadiq replaced Hugo Duro in the 55th minute and netted a late equalizer by capitalizing on a rebound off Diego Conde in the 84th minute. Sadiq has appeared 11 times, starting only twice and this was his first goal of the campaign.