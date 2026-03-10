Umar Sadiq headshot

Umar Sadiq News: First league assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sadiq assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Sadiq continued in the center forward role after replacing Hugo Duro in the lineup, making his third consecutive start and finally breaking his duck with his first league assist and first goal contribution across those appearances. During those three starts the forward has taken four shots and created three chances.

Umar Sadiq
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Umar Sadiq See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Umar Sadiq See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
229 days ago
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023