Umar Sadiq News: First league assist
Sadiq assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Deportivo Alaves.
Sadiq continued in the center forward role after replacing Hugo Duro in the lineup, making his third consecutive start and finally breaking his duck with his first league assist and first goal contribution across those appearances. During those three starts the forward has taken four shots and created three chances.
