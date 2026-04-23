Umar Sadiq News: Scores header in draw

Sadiq scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Sadiq's back post header Tuesday brought Valencia level and helped them earn a point from their 1-1 draw at Mallorca. In addition to his goal, the forward added two tackles (two won ) in support of the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. The goal marked the forward's second of the campaign and first since mid-February.