Umar Sadiq headshot

Umar Sadiq News: Scores header in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Sadiq scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Sadiq's back post header Tuesday brought Valencia level and helped them earn a point from their 1-1 draw at Mallorca. In addition to his goal, the forward added two tackles (two won ) in support of the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. The goal marked the forward's second of the campaign and first since mid-February.

Umar Sadiq
Valencia
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