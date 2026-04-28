Umar Sadiq News: Scores in win over Girona
Sadiq scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Girona.
Sadiq took advantage of a cross from Jose Gaya to score with a header in the early stages of the second half. The Nigerian striker has earned a regular role in the XI over Hugo Duro, and he's rewarded the club with two goals and one assist in his last four league appearances.
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