Umar Sadiq headshot

Umar Sadiq News: Scores in win over Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Sadiq scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Girona.

Sadiq took advantage of a cross from Jose Gaya to score with a header in the early stages of the second half. The Nigerian striker has earned a regular role in the XI over Hugo Duro, and he's rewarded the club with two goals and one assist in his last four league appearances.

Umar Sadiq
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Umar Sadiq See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Umar Sadiq See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
278 days ago
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023