Umar Sadiq News: Scores winner off the bench

Sadiq scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Sadiq provided the breakthrough moment for Valencia, as the side took a big step to avoiding relegation with the win on Sunday thanks to the forward's late goal. Sadiq could have a bigger role after this performance against Rayo Vallecano and it's a decent matchup, as the mid-table side has allowed 41 goals in La Liga play.