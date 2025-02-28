Umut Tohumcu Injury: Likely for Saturday

Tohumcu (ankle) is expected to return for Saturday's match against Bochum after training normally this week, coach Christian Ilzer said in a press conference. "It was a better week. We got a few players back from illness, and some of the long-term casualties returned to parts of training. That includes Diadie, Umut, Oli, and Leo. The squad is stronger and developing in a positive direction."

Tohumcu is close to returning after being sidelined with an ankle injury since late November. He trained fully with the team this week and has a strong chance of making the squad against Bochum on Saturday. However, he is expected to resume his bench role once fully fit.