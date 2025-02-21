Umut Tohumcu Injury: Nearing return

Tohumcu (ankle) is possibly an option for the March 1. match against Bochum, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "With Umut, it looks good. We will see over the next week, but he showed good progress yesterday."

Tohumcu could be back in the fold following a long absence, with the midfielder last playing Nov. 28. He has trained with the team and is now questionable for their match against Bochum, with that match just a week away. He is likely to only see a bench role if fit, as he only started in four of his 13 appearances this season before his injury.