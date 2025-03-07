Umut Tohumcu Injury: Still questionable

Tohumcu (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "It will be a similar squad to the one against Bochum."

Tohumcu looks to be on the brink of a return again, as he was expected to be fit soon after training, and this could take place Sunday. However, it is not yet confirmed, likely needing a fitness test ahead of the contest. He has only started in four of his 13 appearances this season and will likely serve from the bench once fit.