Umut Tohumcu headshot

Umut Tohumcu Injury: Still questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Tohumcu (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "It will be a similar squad to the one against Bochum."

Tohumcu looks to be on the brink of a return again, as he was expected to be fit soon after training, and this could take place Sunday. However, it is not yet confirmed, likely needing a fitness test ahead of the contest. He has only started in four of his 13 appearances this season and will likely serve from the bench once fit.

Umut Tohumcu
1899 Hoffenheim
