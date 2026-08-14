Umut Tohumcu headshot

Umut Tohumcu News: Loaned to RB Salzburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Tohumcu will spend the 2026/27 season on loan at RB Salzburg from Hoffenheim, his parent club announced Friday.

Tohumcu was limited to just five Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim in 2025/26 before leaving the club on loan in January this year, joining Holstein Kiel in the 2. Bundesliga. Tohumcu should be able to see more regular playing time with Salzburg.

Umut Tohumcu
Red Bull Salzburg
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