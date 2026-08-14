Umut Tohumcu News: Loaned to RB Salzburg

Tohumcu will spend the 2026/27 season on loan at RB Salzburg from Hoffenheim, his parent club announced Friday.

Tohumcu was limited to just five Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim in 2025/26 before leaving the club on loan in January this year, joining Holstein Kiel in the 2. Bundesliga. Tohumcu should be able to see more regular playing time with Salzburg.