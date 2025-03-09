Fantasy Soccer
Unai Bilbao News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 10:11pm

Bilbao received a red card in Sunday's matchup against Atlas.

Bilbao committed a foul that got him sent off after 79 minutes of play in the week 11 game. The center-back had been busy alongside Jackson Porozo over the last few weeks but will be forced to miss the upcoming visit to Pachuca through suspension. Such situation will allow an opportunity for either Ramiro Franco or Rafael Fernandez to return to the starting lineup, although left-footer Joaquin Fernandez could be an interesting alternative. Bilbao will be back in contention for a trip to Monterrey after the international break.

