Unai Egiluz Injury: Participates in team training

Egiluz (knee) participated in part of team training Wednesday and is nearing a return to full sessions, the player said in a press conference. "I'm doing well, very happy because the process is going well and I'm ready to return to the team. It's been a long time, but I'm happy with how I've handled it because I've done everything I can. I don't have a fixed return date. For now, I'm focusing on training with the group, and if the manager thinks I'm at 100%, hopefully he'll put me in the squad and play me."

Egiluz was spotted in the first portion of training Wednesday according to reports and could soon return to full sessions. He has missed the first part of the season after suffering a knee injury in a preseason friendly against Racing Santander. The club is expected to proceed cautiously with his return to competitive action as he has yet to play his first minutes with Athletic Club.