Unai Egiluz Injury: Suffers another ACL injury

Egiluz has suffered another ACL injury that will keep him sidelined for multiple months, the club announced Friday.

Egiluz didn't make a single appearance for Athletic Club in 2025/26 while rehabbing from an ACL injury sustained in preseason, and now he's looking at another long spell on the sidelines. It wouldn't be surprising if Egiluz doesn't play until the winter of 2027 in a best-case scenario.