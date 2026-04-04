Unai Egiluz News: Back in squad

Egiluz (knee) has been included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Getafe, the club posted.

Egiluz has been out since suffering a knee injury in a preseason friendly against Racing Santander and has yet to make his competitive debut for Athletic Club. His inclusion in the squad is a significant milestone, but the staff will ease him in carefully given the lengthy absence, with a rotational role the most realistic expectation for now rather than an immediate push for starting minutes.