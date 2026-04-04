Unai Egiluz headshot

Unai Egiluz News: Back in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Egiluz (knee) has been included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Getafe, the club posted.

Egiluz has been out since suffering a knee injury in a preseason friendly against Racing Santander and has yet to make his competitive debut for Athletic Club. His inclusion in the squad is a significant milestone, but the staff will ease him in carefully given the lengthy absence, with a rotational role the most realistic expectation for now rather than an immediate push for starting minutes.

Unai Egiluz
Athletic
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