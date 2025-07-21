Unai Egiluz News: Inks contract extension
Egiluz has signed a contract extension until 2028 with Athletic, the club announced.
Egiluz will remain at the club for three more seasons and will join the first team of Athletic after signing a contract extension. Egiluz has played around 50 games over the last two seasons with Bilbao Athletic and CD Mirandes and will now be part of the senior squad as a depth option in central defense heading into the 2025/26 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now