Unai Egiluz News: Inks contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Egiluz has signed a contract extension until 2028 with Athletic, the club announced.

Egiluz will remain at the club for three more seasons and will join the first team of Athletic after signing a contract extension. Egiluz has played around 50 games over the last two seasons with Bilbao Athletic and CD Mirandes and will now be part of the senior squad as a depth option in central defense heading into the 2025/26 season.

